India strongly protests China’s decision to establish two new counties in the Xinjiang region

The move, announced by the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has sparked fresh tensions between the two neighbours amid ongoing boundary negotiations

New Delhi, Jan 03: India is strongly protesting China’s decision to establish two new counties in the Xinjiang region, citing concerns over sovereignty and territorial claims.

The move, announced by the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has sparked fresh tensions between the two neighbours amid ongoing boundary negotiations.

The two new counties, He’an and Hekang, were approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Administrative headquarters for He’an and Hekang have been designated in Hongliu and Xeyidula townships, respectively. The announcement reveals that He’an County encompasses significant portions of the 38,000 square kilometres in Aksai Chin that India sees as its own territory and accuses China of occupying illegally.

India’s Strong Response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has voiced strongly and raised its objection to China’s unilateral actions. “We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh,” stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area. Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation of the same. We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Jaiswal added.

The development comes at a sensitive time, just days after high-level boundary talks resumed between India and China. On December 18, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened in Beijing for the 23rd round of boundary negotiations. This marked a revival of the dialogue, which had been stalled since 2020 following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh triggered by Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control.

The border dispute between India and China continues to remain one of the major impediments to normalising bilateral relations. Apart from Aksai Chin, New Delhi also contests the 5,180 square kilometres of territory in the Shaksgam Valley that Pakistan ceded to China in 1963.__Reported by GK News Service