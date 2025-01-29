India Stampede Tragedy: 30 Dead, 60 Injured at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh — A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of 30 people and left 60 others injured, according to senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna. The incident occurred just before dawn at the Sangam area, where thousands of pilgrims had gathered to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The stampede reportedly broke out when the crowd became uncontrollable, with many pilgrims jostling for space. Some people reportedly broke barricades, further worsening the situation.

“We have identified 25 bodies so far, and the injured have been rushed to local hospitals for treatment,” Krishna informed the media. Authorities are working to provide assistance to the victims and maintain order at the venue.

Sarojini, a resident of Karnataka who was part of a group of 60 pilgrims, recounted the chaos: “Suddenly, there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. Many people fell down, and the crowd became uncontrollable.”

Another distraught woman, whose child was injured, said people showed little compassion during the chaos. “Some people who pushed us were laughing while we begged for kindness towards the children,” she told reporters.

Despite the tragedy, the situation has now been brought under control, assured Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to manage the remaining crowd and ensure that the event continues smoothly without further mishaps.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, urged pilgrims to maintain discipline while taking the holy dip. “We are going for the amrit snan and will vacate the ghats quickly to allow everyone else to take their dip safely,” he said.

Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara also shared his concerns after completing his amrit snan. “After the stampede, we are encouraging people to come in smaller numbers for the holy dip to prevent further crowding,” he said.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, attracts millions of devotees seeking spiritual cleansing by bathing at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Authorities have urged devotees to remain calm and patient as efforts continue to ensure safe access to the holy ghats. Medical teams are stationed at various points to provide emergency care.

Local authorities are conducting an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the stampede and to ensure that safety protocols are strengthened for future events.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the need for stricter crowd management measures at mass gatherings. Organizers have promised to cooperate fully with officials and make improvements in the coming days.

The prayers and condolences of the entire nation go out to the victims and their families.