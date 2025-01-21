In Indian Administrative Part of Kashmir: Central Team Probes Mysterious Deaths of 17 Villagers in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 21: A high-level inter-ministerial team has intensified its investigation into the sudden and tragic deaths of 17 individuals, including 13 children, from three interlinked families in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by a director-rank officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team has been actively probing the circumstances surrounding the fatalities that occurred between December 7 and January 19. On Monday, the team spent six hours in the village collecting samples, speaking with survivors, and engaging with local residents. Their efforts continued Tuesday as they returned to Badhaal to expand the scope of their investigation.

Initial Findings and Progress

Preliminary investigations have ruled out a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin as the cause. Instead, forensic analysis detected neurotoxins in the deceased’s samples. Authorities suspect contamination, as a village spring was found to contain traces of pesticides and insecticides, prompting its immediate closure.

Despite the fear and grief gripping the village, its mixed-community residents have shown remarkable patience and solidarity. “We have been living in harmony and are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the bereaved families,” local resident Surjeet Singh Thakur said.

Political and Administrative Responses

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the constitution of the inter-ministerial team to uncover the causes of this tragedy. Experts from leading national institutions have been called in to assist with the probe. Local MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, representing the National Conference, praised the villagers’ resilience and cooperation in such trying times.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to visit the affected village later today to meet with the bereaved families and assess the situation firsthand.

Medical Symptoms and Immediate Relief Measures

The victims reportedly exhibited symptoms including fever, nausea, intense sweating, pain, and loss of consciousness before succumbing to the illness within days of hospitalization. A Special Investigation Team has also been formed to supplement the inquiry and propose precautionary measures to prevent recurrence.

Local administration and central authorities are working collaboratively to provide immediate relief and ensure public safety in the region.

As the investigation progresses, the villagers remain hopeful that the mystery behind these untimely deaths will be resolved, bringing some solace to those who lost their loved ones.