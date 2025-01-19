Impeached South Korean President Yoon Arrested Amid Martial Law Investigation

SEOUL – Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Jan. 18, following his impeachment and an ongoing investigation into his controversial declaration of martial law last December. Yoon’s actions have sparked the most significant political crisis in South Korea since the country’s democratization in the late 1980s.

Yoon was apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul and formally arrested shortly after. He faces potential imprisonment for allegedly attempting to seize authoritarian control, a move that has divided the nation. Investigators are focusing on whether his December 3 martial law decree constituted an act of rebellion against democratic institutions.

The arrest of the former president set off chaos in the capital. Supporters of Yoon rioted outside the Seoul Western District Court, breaking windows and destroying the main entrance. Hundreds of police officers were deployed to control the unrest, leading to nearly 90 arrests.

Yoon remains defiant, releasing a statement through his lawyers claiming that the martial law declaration had a “just purpose.” However, the court granted an arrest warrant for Yoon, citing concerns that he could tamper with evidence.

During the hearing on Jan. 18, Yoon and his legal team argued against his detention, but their plea was denied. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials now has the authority to detain Yoon for up to 20 days. During this period, investigators are expected to finalize their case and transfer it to public prosecutors for potential indictment.

South Korean presidents typically enjoy broad immunity from prosecution while in office. However, this immunity does not cover accusations of treason or rebellion. If charged and convicted, Yoon could face a lengthy prison sentence.

The declaration of martial law by Yoon last month shocked the nation, leading to swift backlash from lawmakers and citizens. Many view it as a direct threat to South Korea’s democratic system. Critics argue that Yoon’s actions were an attempt to consolidate power, while his supporters claim it was a necessary measure to address national security concerns.

The political turmoil has highlighted deep divisions in South Korean society. While some citizens demand accountability and justice, others remain loyal to Yoon, portraying him as a victim of political persecution.

This high-stakes case marks a pivotal moment for South Korea. The country’s institutions face the challenge of navigating this crisis while upholding the democratic principles established after decades of struggle.

Yoon’s arrest may only be the beginning of a prolonged legal and political battle. As investigators work to uncover more details about his actions and motivations, South Koreans—and the world—watch closely to see how this historic chapter unfolds.