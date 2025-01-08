IMF rejects Pakistan’s proposal to cut sales tax on electricity bills

International
Online Editor

The government’s plan to reduce the electricity tariff faced a setback as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) turned down Islamabad’s proposal to cut sales tax.

The Ministry of Energy had recommended a reduction in sales tax, prompting the government to submit a request to the global lender. However, the IMF rejected the proposal, citing its loan program conditions.

The IMF stated that exemptions from new taxes cannot be granted, as reducing sales tax would hinder the achievement of tax collection targets.

Currently, consumers are charged GST twice in electricity bills—18 percent on the total bill amount and another sales tax on the fuel cost adjustment.__The Nation

Related Posts

India security forces fire tear gas at protesting farmers on drive to Delhi

Online Editor

Pakistan’s rights commission condemns persecution of minority Ahmadiyya community

Online Editor

USA: Ten dead in mass shooting in Asian city in California

Online Editor