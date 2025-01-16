HRW Accuses Biden of Human Rights ‘Double Standard’ Amid Gaza War

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized United States President Joe Biden for exhibiting a “double standard” on human rights during Israel’s war in Gaza. In its 2025 World Report, HRW highlighted the Biden administration’s provision of $17.9 billion in security aid and over 100 arms sales to Israel, even as it imposed a blockade on funding for UNRWA, exacerbating Gaza’s humanitarian crisis under Israeli siege.

The report contrasts Biden’s actions with his condemnation of Russia for “similar violations” in Ukraine, underscoring inconsistencies in liberal democracies’ commitment to human rights. HRW warned that the global perception of human rights as lacking legitimacy is growing, fueled by weak and selective enforcement by democracies like the US.

Concerns were raised about US President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent second term, predicting his leadership would further undermine human rights and embolden authoritarian regimes. The report also pointed to the rise of far-right parties in Europe, driven by anti-immigrant and nationalist rhetoric.

Amidst alarming trends, HRW highlighted “meaningful resistance” movements worldwide, including the fall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, grassroots democracy efforts in Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and enduring protests against injustice and corruption.

“These movements underscore the power of ordinary people in the global fight for rights,” HRW concluded.