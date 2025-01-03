Greenland’s PM Calls for Independence Amid Rising Interest in the Island

According to EuroNews reports: Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has renewed calls for the island to seek independence from Denmark, emphasizing the need to break free from its colonial past. In a New Year speech, Egede stated that Greenland’s cooperation with Denmark has failed to achieve full equality and it is time to take the next step toward independence.

Greenland, the world’s largest island with around 57,000 residents, was a Danish colony until 1979, when it gained self-governance. Since 2009, it has had the legal right to declare independence through a referendum. Egede, leader of the pro-independence Community of the People (IA) party, suggested that such a referendum could coincide with parliamentary elections in April.

Egede’s push comes as Greenland garners global attention, especially after former US President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in buying the island last month. Egede firmly rejected the idea, saying Greenland “is not for sale and will never be for sale.”

Momentum for independence has also grown following revelations of past misconduct by Danish authorities, including forced contraception campaigns in the 1960s and 1970s. Egede described these as remnants of colonialism that must be addressed as Greenland works toward self-determination.

While rich in natural resources like oil, gas, and minerals, Greenland relies heavily on annual subsidies from Denmark, totaling around €500 million. Its strategic location also makes it important to the US military, which operates a major air base there.

In response to Trump’s renewed interest, Denmark recently announced plans to increase defense spending in Greenland by €1.3 billion, though Danish officials claim the timing is coincidental.

Egede emphasized the need to build a framework for Greenland’s future as an independent state, saying, “The upcoming election period must create the next steps together with the citizens.”