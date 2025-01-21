German Chancellor Condemns Musk’s Alleged Support for Far-Right Ideologies

Davos, Switzerland: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has openly criticised tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for his perceived endorsement of far-right ideologies, including his support for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz reaffirmed the importance of free speech while underscoring the unacceptability of backing extremist positions.

“We have freedom of speech in Europe and in Germany,” Scholz stated. “Everyone can say what they want, even if they are a billionaire. What we do not accept is the support of extreme-right positions.”

The controversy surrounding Musk intensified following a gesture he reportedly made during an event marking former U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Critics have likened the gesture to a Nazi salute, sparking widespread outrage. Scholz’s remarks reflect growing concerns about the normalization of extremist views by influential figures, especially when amplified on a global platform.

Musk, who has courted controversy in the past for his outspoken views on social media and business decisions, has not issued a public response to Scholz’s remarks as of now. The AfD party, known for its nationalist and anti-immigration stance, has gained traction in some parts of Germany but remains highly polarizing.

European leaders at Davos have echoed Scholz’s concerns, warning about the risks of influential figures endorsing extremist ideologies. Scholz’s firm stance sends a clear signal that while free speech is a democratic cornerstone, its misuse to propagate divisive ideologies will not be tolerated.

The incident has reignited debates about the responsibilities of billionaires and tech leaders in shaping public discourse, especially amid the rise of populism in Europe and elsewhere.