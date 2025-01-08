European Leaders Criticize Elon Musk’s Alleged Support for Far-Right Politics, Call for Stronger EU Action

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused billionaire Elon Musk of leading an “international reactionary movement” that undermines European institutions and fuels far-right resurgence. Sanchez’s remarks came during a Madrid event marking the 50th anniversary of Francisco Franco’s death. Without naming Musk directly, Sanchez claimed the tech mogul was supporting far-right ideologies across Europe, including Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which faces elections in February.

Musk has recently sparked outrage by criticizing European leaders and engaging in divisive political discourse. He called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “incompetent fool” and expressed support for AfD leader Alice Weidel, with whom he plans a public discussion. Musk has also advocated for the release of UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson and criticized British PM Keir Starmer over past scandals.

The controversy has drawn responses from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the influence of social media moguls in elections, while Scholz advised restraint, urging people to “not feed the troll.” Meanwhile, the European Union is considering actions under its Digital Services Act (DSA) to curb Musk’s perceived interference, amid concerns about straining ties with the incoming Trump administration in the US.

The debate underscores the EU’s challenges in balancing digital regulation and geopolitical concerns, as the bloc weighs responses to Musk’s growing political interventions in Europe.