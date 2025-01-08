Canadian Official Rebukes Trump’s 51st State Proposal with Counteroffer to Buy Alaska

In recent weeks, President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. This provocative idea has drawn sharp reactions from Canadian leaders, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford responding with a tongue-in-cheek counterproposal.

At a press conference on Monday, Ford addressed Trump’s comments, saying, “To the president, I’ll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska? And we’ll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?” The Premier added, “He may be joking, but under my watch, that will never, ever happen.”

The idea of annexing Canada first surfaced during Trump’s discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before his resignation announcement. This week, Trump reignited the issue in a post on Truth Social, coinciding with Trudeau’s formal resignation.

“Many Canadians LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump posted. “The United States can no longer endure massive trade deficits and subsidies keeping Canada afloat. If we merge, tariffs vanish, taxes drop, and they’ll be TOTALLY SECURE from Russian and Chinese threats. Together, what a great nation we’d be!”

Trump also shared a modified map showing Canada absorbed into the United States, captioned, “Oh, Canada!”

Speaking Tuesday, a day after Congress certified his election victory, Trump emphasized his vision. “You remove that artificially drawn line, and it’s better for national security and the economy,” he claimed. When asked about using military force, Trump dismissed the idea, insisting “economic force” was sufficient. He promised, “We’re approaching America’s golden age.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swiftly rebuked Trump’s statements. “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell Canada would merge with the U.S.,” Trudeau declared, underscoring the sovereignty and distinct identity of his nation.

While Trump’s remarks appear intended to provoke debate, they have stirred national pride in Canada. Ford’s witty retort and Trudeau’s firm stance reflect a unified rejection of the notion. Meanwhile, political analysts suggest that such rhetoric is aimed at energizing Trump’s base while diverting attention from pressing domestic issues.

As tensions rise, Canadians continue to rally around their leaders’ staunch defense of their nation’s independence.