Austria’s New Police Misconduct Unit Reports Over 500 Cases in First Year

According to media and NGO reports, Austria’s Investigation and Complaint Office for Alleged Misconduct (EBM), launched to handle cases of police wrongdoing, has recorded over 500 cases in its first year. The EBM, part of the Federal Office for Corruption Prevention and Combating Corruption (BAK), released its findings through the Ministry of the Interior. Of the reported cases, nearly 400 have been resolved, with two leading to indictments and one handled through alternative legal measures.

Among the 505 cases, nine involved police actions that caused life-threatening injuries or death. The ministry noted that 392 cases were closed without charges, including 187 dismissed by prosecutors and 202 that did not lead to formal investigations. These cases, however, were forwarded to Austria’s Ombudsman Board for further review. Meinrad Handstanger, head of EBM’s advisory board, highlighted the agency’s focus on independence and public trust, stressing that the growing number of reported cases shows confidence in the system.

Handstanger emphasized the need for more staff to handle the unexpectedly high number of cases. Currently, the EBM has 38 employees, including a human rights expert and a psychologist. Handstanger also suggested improving transparency during detentions by equipping officers with body cameras, which could help reduce conflicts and ensure accountability.

Challenges remain in the EBM’s cooperation with prosecutors, with many complaints being dismissed without adequate explanation. Around 80% of cases fall under Vienna’s jurisdiction, leading to a recommendation for a dedicated team of prosecutors to handle police misconduct allegations in the city.

Amnesty International Austria praised the EBM for creating a space where citizens and police can expect fair investigations. Shoura Hashemi, Amnesty’s director in Austria, said the high number of reviewed cases proves the need for the EBM and encourages trust in its processes. However, Amnesty also raised concerns about the EBM’s placement within the Ministry of the Interior, arguing it could lead to conflicts of interest. The organization called for mandatory identification badges for officers to ensure greater transparency, a measure already adopted in most European countries.

The Ministry of the Interior defended the EBM’s work, asserting that most allegations were unfounded and highlighting the agency’s role in promoting the rule of law. As Austria continues to address concerns over police accountability, the EBM’s first year is seen as a promising step toward transparency and fairness.