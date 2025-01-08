Austria’s Green Party Leader Warns of ÖVP Disarray Amid Coalition Shifts

Austria’s political stage has entered 2025 with significant upheaval, as prospects for a coalition between the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) dominate discussions. The ÖVP’s pro-business faction is believed to have pushed this alliance by derailing talks with the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the NEOS, sparking blame across the political spectrum.

Green Party leader and outgoing Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler criticized the ÖVP’s internal dynamics, describing the party as fractured by competing factions. Speaking to PULS 24, Kogler remarked that the ÖVP’s business lobby had asserted dominance, resulting in what he labeled a “disastrous” outcome. He speculated that internal tensions could eventually tear the ÖVP apart.

The Greens were notably sidelined in weekend coalition talks, with Kogler confirming no communication from the ÖVP about potential cooperation. He suggested broader coalition support would have been wiser but called on the ÖVP to act with “self-respect” in its dealings, particularly with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Referring to Kickl’s demand for ÖVP submission, Kogler paraphrased: “ÖVP, get on your knees.”

Austria now faces the potential reality of a far-right-led government, with traditional alliances fractured and political fault lines widening.