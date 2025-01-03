Austria’s Coalition Collapse: Elections Likely, Kurz Comeback a Possibility

In a dramatic turn of events, attempts to form Austria’s first-ever three-party coalition have failed, setting the stage for political uncertainty and potential elections. Talks between the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), the Social Democrats (SPÖ), and the liberal Neos broke down after weeks of negotiations. The Neos officially pulled out on Friday, citing a lack of genuine commitment to much-needed reforms.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Neos leader, expressed disappointment, saying that despite their efforts to push for significant changes, the other parties were more focused on short-term election strategies rather than addressing Austria’s long-term challenges. She emphasized that the talks lacked a collective vision for the future, making meaningful progress impossible.

This setback leaves Austria without a clear path to forming a stable government. Speculation is growing that former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz might make a political comeback. Kurz, who resigned in 2021 following legal troubles, has appealed a court ruling against him. Despite these challenges, his supporters within the ÖVP believe he could be a strong candidate in snap elections, potentially competing against the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ).

The FPÖ, having won the parliamentary elections in September, is well-positioned to benefit from the current political impasse. Recent polls suggest the party could gain up to 40% of the vote if new elections are held, further strengthening their influence.

The coalition talks, which began in mid-November, were seen as an effort to prevent the FPÖ from taking power. However, major disagreements among the ÖVP, SPÖ, and Neos on critical issues such as the budget, pensions, taxes, healthcare, and the role of regional governments ultimately led to the collapse.

One of the most contentious topics was Austria’s budget. While all parties agreed on the need for fiscal responsibility, they disagreed on how to achieve it. The SPÖ was open to risking EU penalties for budget deficits, while the ÖVP pushed for immediate savings. The Neos opposed delaying difficult financial decisions until after the next election.

Pension reforms were another point of conflict. The Neos proposed raising the retirement age to 63.5 by 2028 and potentially to 67 later, which the SPÖ strongly opposed, considering it an excessive measure.

Tax policies also divided the parties. The SPÖ pushed for wealth and inheritance taxes, which both the ÖVP and Neos opposed. Meanwhile, the Neos suggested raising the value-added tax (VAT) from 20% to 22%, a move criticized for disproportionately affecting lower-income citizens.

Disputes over healthcare reform, federalism, and political transparency further strained negotiations. The Neos advocated for reducing political influence by freezing party funding and cutting government ad spending, but these proposals faced resistance.

Austria now faces two possibilities: a fragile ÖVP-SPÖ government with a slim majority or snap elections that could boost the FPÖ’s dominance. With the country’s political future hanging in the balance, intense backroom discussions are expected in the coming weeks to determine the next steps.