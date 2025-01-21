Austria’s Blue-Black Coalition Nears Agreement Amid Key Policy Challenges

According to media reports, Austria’s prospective blue-black coalition, uniting the Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), is on track to finalize its agreement by mid-February. This pragmatic partnership, viewed as a “marriage of convenience,” faces hurdles on divisive issues such as Ukraine, EU relations, and the Sky Shield missile defense program.

To address these challenges, a “defusal group” has been formed, comprising senior representatives from both parties. The group’s mission is to resolve disputes and maintain cohesion during negotiations.

The structured talks involve 13 working groups, each corresponding to potential ministries, meeting three times over two weeks. These sessions aim to iron out policy differences while fostering collaboration among participants.

Reports indicate consensus on lowering the age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 12 years. However, disagreements persist over deportation policies and the Sky Shield program, with ÖVP Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner emphasizing its importance for cost-efficient national defense. While progress continues, the coalition remains cautious about publicizing details before February.

Austria now waits to see if the parties can bridge their differences and deliver a cohesive government agenda by the anticipated deadline.