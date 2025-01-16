Austrian Farmers Protest with Tractors, Disrupting Vienna Traffic

Farmers staged a high-impact demonstration in Vienna on Thursday, driving tractors through the city center to protest failing agricultural policies and intensifying regulations. The rally, organized by the Independent Farmers’ Association, culminated in front of the Austrian Parliament after coalition talks between the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) collapsed earlier this week.

The farmers decried policies they say undermine their ability to compete and warned against growing reliance on imported food due to the decline of local agriculture. Traffic ground to a halt as police temporarily closed the Ring Road near the State Opera to manage the disruption.

Organizers have signaled further protests in state capitals if their concerns remain unaddressed, with the possibility of blocking food deliveries to retailers as a last-resort measure.__Photo Courtesy Heute Zeitung