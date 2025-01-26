Austria: Tensions Rise in FPÖ-ÖVP Talks Over Bank Tax and ORF Funding

According to reliable sources: Talks between Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) have hit a rough patch, raising questions about the future of their potential coalition. Negotiations, which began smoothly, have grown tense over key issues like the bank tax and public broadcaster ORF’s funding.

The conflict escalated after ÖVP Secretary-General Alexander Pröll stated in an interview that the coalition agreement must reflect the ÖVP’s priorities. ÖVP Chairman Christian Stocker later urged the FPÖ to move toward the political center. These comments angered FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who saw them as patronizing. FPÖ Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker responded sharply, saying the ÖVP is no longer in a position to dominate negotiations as in the past.

The main disagreement is over budget policies. The FPÖ opposes cuts to public benefits like the climate bonus, which they say harm working-class citizens. Kickl countered with a proposal for a bank tax, suggesting financial institutions should share the burden. This proposal deeply upset the ÖVP, which has close ties to banking organizations like the Austrian Raiffeisen Association, a major donor to the party.

Another sticking point is ORF, Austria’s public broadcaster. The FPÖ wants to eliminate the household broadcasting fee, cut ORF’s budget by 15 percent, and reduce its focus to essential services. The ÖVP is open to discussing reduced fees or exemptions for pensioners but opposes scrapping the fee altogether due to budget concerns.

While 54 percent of Austrians support abolishing the fee, according to a Heute poll, the ÖVP remains cautious. For the FPÖ, ending the fee is a core campaign promise, making this a key test of their influence in the talks.

Despite these disputes, Stocker insists progress is being made in other areas, including transportation, education, and family policies. Negotiators from both parties are set to reconvene on Monday (Today), with Kickl and Stocker meeting later in the week to address unresolved issues.

Whether these tensions are a temporary storm or a sign of deeper rifts will likely become clearer in the coming days.