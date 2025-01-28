Austria Plans Independent Missile Defense, Likely to Exit Sky Shield

Austria is expected to withdraw from Sky Shield, Germany’s missile defense initiative, due to legal complications under German constitutional law. The Kleine Zeitung reports that Vienna will independently develop a comprehensive missile defense system across its territory.

The move could facilitate coalition talks between the Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP). FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has consistently opposed Austria’s involvement in Sky Shield, calling it a “backdoor NATO membership.” Despite this, the FPÖ supports establishing national air defense against missile threats.

Austria faces a critical defense gap as the only Central European country without protection against aerial threats such as drones, cruise missiles, and intercontinental missiles. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government pledged to establish a missile defense shield.

Initially, Austria sought to procure the German IRIS-T system through Sky Shield, projected to cost €2 billion and operational by 2032. Current air defense capabilities are minimal, limited to small installations using Skyranger systems.

Due to Germany’s constitutional restrictions, Austria must now pursue standard procurement channels. Experts suggest that adopting the same equipment planned under Sky Shield could help avoid cost increases.

Long-range air defense remains unresolved, with potential contracts involving vendors from Israel and the United States. Establishing a comprehensive missile defense shield is estimated to cost Austria €6 billion.