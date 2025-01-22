Austria Faces Political Turmoil as Parliament Battles Intensify

Austria’s first parliamentary session of 2025 erupted into fierce debates, underscoring the lingering instability following the collapse of the proposed “Zuckerl Coalition” between the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS. The prospect of an FPÖ-led government under Herbert Kickl has heightened tensions, as political leaders sparred over the national budget and recent turmoil.

Alexander Schallenberg, the former chancellor, called for unity in a statesmanlike speech, emphasizing human rights and Austria’s global responsibilities. His warning against isolationism—an apparent critique of the FPÖ—was overshadowed by fiery exchanges. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler accused the ÖVP and FPÖ of hypocrisy, directly challenging Kickl with the remark, “You once condemned the ‘swingers club of power-hungry politicians.’ Now, you’re happily dancing along.”

The Greens joined the chorus of criticism, while intra-party frustration simmered within the SPÖ over failed coalition talks. Interim Finance Minister Gunter Mayr defended the ÖVP’s €6.39 billion austerity package, countering SPÖ lawmaker Kai Jan Krainer’s jab labeling him a “propaganda minister.” Meanwhile, the FPÖ touted its swift success in budget negotiations, further stoking tensions.

One significant decision emerged from the heated session: Green Party Secretary-General Olga Voglauer retained her parliamentary immunity despite a defamation suit by far-right extremist Martin Sellner.

Outside the chamber, speculation surrounds ÖVP plans to seat new General Secretary Alexander Pröll in parliament, a move delayed by internal resistance. With further reshuffles expected, including a potential vacancy as Karoline Edtstadler transitions to Salzburg’s leadership, Pröll’s entry seems inevitable.

As the dust settles, Schallenberg’s parting words resonate: “The next government will have its hands full.” Austria’s political stage is set for a turbulent year, with challenges both within and beyond the parliamentary halls.