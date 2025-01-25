At FIT Info Days, Girls Boldly Step Toward STEM Careers

On January 29 and 30, the FIT Info Days will take place in Vienna, aiming to inspire schoolgirls to pursue careers in technology.

Sundas Syed is one of the few women studying Mechatronics and Robotics at the University of Applied Sciences Technikum Wien, with a focus on aerospace engineering. Listening to her speak, it becomes evident that she is deeply passionate about aviation. However, her path to her dream field of study was anything but smooth. Since German is not her native language, her elementary school teacher initially suggested she consider a career in healthcare. It was ultimately her middle school homeroom teacher who recognized her potential and advocated for her with her parents.

As the only girl at her technical high school (HTL), Sundas recalls, “I had to work twice as hard to gain acceptance.” Today, she serves as an ambassador for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) studies through the program “FIT – Fem* in Tech sprungbrett.” Her mission is to encourage young women to follow their dreams, even when others may not believe in them.

Breaking Down Male-Dominated Fields

STEM professions offer attractive opportunities, with competitive salaries and significant potential for career advancement. “As fields like digitalization and artificial intelligence grow increasingly important, it’s essential that women are represented in these industries of the future,” emphasizes Tamara Ali, FIT Project Manager. “There’s absolutely no reason to preserve male-dominated spaces. Diversity at all levels is always a source of enrichment,” she adds.

“Young women often underestimate themselves and tend to be more self-critical than their male classmates,” notes Martina Fürpass, Managing Director of the sprungbrett association. “Sometimes it takes someone from outside—like Sundas’s teacher—to recognize a young person’s full potential and provide encouragement. That’s precisely what we aim to achieve with our role models at FIT Info Days,” says Fürpass.

The FIT Info Days Program: Learn and Explore

The FIT Info Days will be held on January 29 and 30 at the University of Applied Sciences Technikum Wien and other institutions across Vienna. Approximately 200 female students will have the opportunity to learn about various fields of study, meet role models, and participate in hands-on workshops in a supportive and pressure-free environment.

The program includes:

An informational fair featuring 15 universities and higher education institutions

featuring 15 universities and higher education institutions A chat lounge with female engineers sharing their experiences and the challenges they have faced in their careers

with female engineers sharing their experiences and the challenges they have faced in their careers Presentations, networking sessions with role models, exchanges with current students, and a raffle

15 interactive workshops offering practical, hands-on experiences

Participating institutions include: BOKU Vienna, FH Campus Wien, FH des BFI Wien, FH Technikum Wien, TU Wien, University of Vienna, WU Vienna, and others.

Detailed information about the FIT Info Fair on January 29 at FH Technikum Wien can be found [here]. Information about the workshops at various universities on January 29 and 30 can be accessed [here]. Registration is open until January 27.

