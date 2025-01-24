Arab League Chief Warns Palestinian Conflict Threatens Global Security

According to Arab news report: Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, has urged stronger international efforts to resolve Arab region crises, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting chaired by Algeria, he emphasized the urgent need for peace-building and humanitarian solutions in the Arab world.

Aboul Gheit warned that denying Palestinian statehood poses a direct threat to regional and global stability. He called for implementing a two-state solution, with Palestine based on pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital. He also highlighted the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling the ongoing violence “genocide.”

The Arab League chief criticized global rivalries that hinder the Security Council’s ability to address Arab concerns, including conflicts in Sudan, Syria, Libya, and Yemen. He called for stronger UN support for Sudanese peace talks and the independence of nations like Syria, Lebanon, and Somalia.

Aboul Gheit condemned Israeli plans to weaken the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which aids Palestinian refugees. He warned that dismantling the agency could destabilize the region.

The meeting underscored the critical need for UN-Arab League cooperation to tackle political, humanitarian, and security challenges.