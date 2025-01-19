Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Sopore, Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 19: A major anti-terror operation is ongoing in the Zaloora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to police, the joint teams of the police, army, and paramilitary forces initiated the operation on Sunday evening to dismantle a suspected terrorist hideout in the Gujjerpati region of Zaloora.

As the security forces approached the location, they faced gunfire from terrorists hiding in the area. The forces responded promptly, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

Due to the rugged terrain and poor visibility after nightfall, the operation was temporarily suspended, police officials said. “The operation has been paused for the night and will resume at first light,” they added.

Efforts are underway to ensure the safety of civilians while neutralizing the threat posed by the hiding militants. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to prevent any attempt by the terrorists to escape.

The security situation in the region remains tense but under control as forces maintain a strong presence to prevent escalation. Residents of the area have been advised to stay indoors for their safety.

More updates are expected once the operation resumes. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region.