Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle as US Freezes Visa Processing

The future of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan has become uncertain after the United States government halted visa processing, leaving many devastated and questioning their future.

At an English language school for Afghan refugees in Islamabad, teachers and students were left in shock after learning about the suspension. Sayed Hasib Ullah, a 20-year-old teacher awaiting his own resettlement to the US, described the emotional impact on his students. “They were once hopeful about their futures. Now, many sit quietly or cry in class,” he said.

Refugees’ Hopes Crushed

The freeze has affected refugees like Fatima, a 57-year-old women’s rights advocate who worked with US-funded organizations in Afghanistan. Fatima had hoped to resettle in the US with her family, enroll her children in school, and help her 22-year-old daughter complete her engineering degree. Now, all her plans are in limbo.

The school in Islamabad, which educates around 300 Afghan refugees, has been a haven for learning while they await resettlement. However, the US decision has thrown their futures into uncertainty.

Shawn VanDiver, founder of #AfghanEvac, estimated that 10,000 to 15,000 Afghans are currently waiting for US special immigration visas or resettlement. Many were told to relocate to third countries, like Pakistan, for processing, but even that pathway is now blocked.

Mounting Challenges in Pakistan

The situation is made worse by Pakistan’s recent deportation campaign, which has targeted tens of thousands of Afghan refugees due to economic and security concerns. Many Afghans who had already been approved for US resettlement, including relatives of US military personnel, have seen their flights canceled.

Refugees and advocates have reached out to UN agencies and the US embassy for answers, but clear responses remain scarce. Frustration is growing, particularly among those who had already received hopeful updates or travel documents before the freeze.

A Sense of Betrayal

The freeze has left many Afghans feeling abandoned by the US government. “We’ve been waiting for three years with the hope of starting a new life in America. Now we feel betrayed,” said Hasib Ullah. His words echoed the feelings of many others, like Fatima, who questioned the broken promises made to them.

Despite the hardships, these refugees continue to seek clarity and assistance from international organizations and the US government. For now, however, they are left waiting in uncertainty, hoping their sacrifices and contributions will eventually be acknowledged.