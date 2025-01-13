AfD Pushes Radical Agenda as German Election Nears

Germany’s far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), has doubled down on its controversial positions, advocating for mass deportations, dismantling the European Union, and reversing climate commitments. At its conference in Riesa, Saxony, AfD leaders unveiled a manifesto signaling ambitions to reshape Germany’s role in Europe, close national borders, and exit the Euro currency and the Paris climate accord.

Alice Weidel, the AfD co-leader and candidate for Chancellor in the upcoming federal election, openly endorsed the concept of “remigration,” a term widely interpreted as a call for the large-scale deportation of migrants and residents with foreign backgrounds. Speaking to a packed conference hall, she declared, “If it’s going to be called remigration, then that’s what it’s going to be.” Her remarks drew applause from party delegates but sparked protests from thousands of anti-AfD demonstrators who flooded Riesa’s streets in opposition.

The manifesto marks a bold shift toward more extreme rhetoric. This comes just a year after the party faced backlash for alleged discussions with Martin Sellner, an Austrian far-right activist with neo-Nazi ties, about deporting asylum seekers and non-assimilated citizens. Critics argue that “remigration” is a euphemism for racist mass deportation, but the AfD insists it aligns with its vision of preserving German culture and sovereignty.

Beyond immigration, the party’s platform includes dismantling wind farms, exiting the EU’s asylum system, and opposing “woke” ideologies, such as gender studies in academia. Weidel also courted controversy by claiming during a recent discussion on Elon Musk’s X platform that Adolf Hitler was a communist, a statement widely condemned as Nazi revisionism.

Despite internal scandals and accusations of extremism—such as party figure Björn Höcke’s use of banned Nazi-era phrases—the AfD continues to gain traction, particularly in eastern Germany, where it recently secured significant regional election victories. The party is polling at approximately 20% nationally, positioning it as a serious opposition force.

However, other political parties have ruled out coalition talks with the AfD, limiting its path to power. Critics describe Weidel, a former Goldman Sachs economist in a same-sex relationship, as an attempt to soften the party’s image while masking its hard-right ideology.

The AfD’s growing confidence underscores its ability to weather political storms and capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with mainstream parties. As Germany approaches its February 23 election, the party’s polarizing agenda ensures it will remain a focal point of political and social debate.