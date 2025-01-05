A plebiscite under UN supervision is the only solution for Kashmir: Dr. Imtiaz Khan

Washington, D.C. January 5, 2025: Professor (Dr.) Imtiaz Khan, Kashmiri American scholar said that “On January 5, 1949, the United Nations passed a resolution regarding the Kashmir conflict, which became a significant milestone in the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan over the region of Jammu and Kashmir. The UN called for a plebiscite (a vote by the people) to determine the future of Jammu and Kashmir. The plebiscite was to be conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. The resolution was never implemented, and events and its aftermath have had a lasting impact on the political and diplomatic discourse surrounding the Kashmir dispute. The region surrounded by three nuclear powers, remains the most militarized zone in the world. The potential of nuclear conflagration that could engulf almost half of the world population remain reasonably high.

Dr. Khan added that the question that begs attention is “how long can the world and especially UN continue to exhibit criminal negligence towards this protracted issue that threatens the world peace?”. India continues to unleash tyrannical measures on the people of Kashmir and there is feeling that their sufferings go unnoticed around the world. We fervently appeal to world in general and UN in particular that it should be conveyed to Indian government that their atrocities, oppressive measures and total disregard for international guarantees cannot be further tolerated. It should be impressed upon them that the only choice before them is to come to negotiating table with Pakistan and genuine leadership of Kashmiri people so that acceptable solution to this longstanding problem is found. Is should be unequivocally stated that farcical elections conducted in the region cannot dupe international community. A plebiscite under UN supervision is the only solution. Anything short of that will be injustice to people of Kashmir and non-resolution of the issue can prove to be unmitigated disaster for the region.

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President, World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Chairman, Kashmiri Diaspora Coalition said that peace in Jammu and Kashmir and along with it in entire South Asia will remain illusive and a distant dream as long as India refuses to accept its culpability in its mischievous role in defying the implementation of multiple UNSC -mandated resolutions for plebiscite.

Dr. Mir added that Kashmir is a historical entity just as India is despite its size and military might. Kashmiris have given more sacrifices for its relative size than Indians have. We have had the misfortune of being in a bad neighborhood since 1947 when India invaded it. Whenever the UN stops being a mere paper tiger and let be pushed around by bullies like India it can exert its power help Kashmir to exercise its right to a free and fair referendum. The world is going to change, and hegemons are going to have to see the writing on the wall. Kashmiris may be the last nation to end occupation and settler-colonialism. But the day will surely. Come

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice said that part III of the resolution of 13 August 1948, adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) stipulates: “The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan reaffirm their wish that the future status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir shall be determined in accordance with the will of the people and to that end, upon acceptance of the truce agreement, both Governments agree to enter into consultations with the Commission to determine fair and equitable conditions whereby such free expression will be assured. And the January 5, 1949, resolution adopted by the UNCIP clearly mandated that all authorities within the State of Jammu and Kashmir collaborate with the Plebiscite Administrator to guarantee the basic conditions for free and informed voting by the people of Kashmir, including protection of fundamental political rights of expression and association”

Dr. Fai added that the denial of self-determination has brought death, destruction, and devastation to the people of Kashmir. Today, Kashmir is at the brink of genocide (Genocide Watch) and Kashmir has become the hell for the people of Kashmir as reported by the New York Times.

Therefore, Dr. Fai suggested the grave situation in Kashmir demands that it could be brought to the attention of the Security Council. Whether this could be done successfully depends on the attitude and policies of the permanent members, but they should be left in no doubt that any failure to resolve the problem could lead to serious disorders throughout the South Asian Subcontinent and possibly to yet another war between India and Pakistan, with incalculable consequences for the whole world, since both states now have nuclear capabilities.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir said that the Kashmir issue is simply this: the people of a large territory which is not part of any existing sovereign state were assured by the entire international community represented by the United Nations that they would be enabled to decide their future by a free vote. Until now, this assurance has not been honored.

Sardar Shoaib Irshad, General Secretary, Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA) said that the people of Kashmir trust that Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations will bring its influence to bear on both India and Pakistan to initiate peace process with which the United Nations as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be associated so as to ensure that settlement arrived at will be based on the principle of justice.

Sardar Zubair Khan, leader of KAWA appealed to Antonio Gutters, the Secretary General of the United Nations to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir who could assess the situation in Jammu & Kashmir as well as in Azad Kashmir and report back to the Security Council about its findings.

