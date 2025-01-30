30 Injured in Spanish Ski Resort Chairlift Accident, 4 Seriously Hurt

Madrid – A shocking accident at the Astun ski resort in the Pyrenees near the French border on Saturday left 30 people injured, including four in serious condition. The incident occurred around midday due to a mechanical failure in one of the chairlifts, regional officials reported.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Ten people were transported to hospitals for further treatment, while 20 others received care at the ski station. Regional emergencies director Miguel Ángel Clavero explained that the accident was caused by a failure in the return pulley of the chairlift, which led to the cable losing tension. This caused some chairs to fall to the ground and left others dangling precariously in the air.

Aragón’s top official, Jorge Azcón, confirmed that one woman had to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Three others also sustained severe injuries, while many of the remaining victims suffered cuts, bruises, and back pain from the sudden jolts or falls.

Eyewitness accounts painted a harrowing picture of the accident. “Suddenly, we heard a sound, and we fell straight to the ground,” Maria Moreno told public television TVE. “We bounced up and down about five times. Our backs were sore, but others were hit directly when the chairs collapsed.” Another witness described the terrifying moment when the cable appeared to snap, causing the chairs to bounce violently and people to fly out.

In response, five helicopters, a dozen ambulances, and a makeshift hospital were mobilized to assist the injured. Rescue teams worked to evacuate those left stranded on the malfunctioning chairlift.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his concern on X (formerly Twitter) after speaking with Azcón. Sánchez pledged government support for the victims and ongoing investigations into the incident.

The Astun ski resort has launched an internal inquiry to determine the exact cause of the malfunction, with safety protocols under review. As authorities continue their investigations, the focus remains on the recovery of the injured and ensuring the safety of visitors at the resort.

This tragic event has shaken the winter sports community, raising fresh concerns about chairlift safety in ski resorts across the region.