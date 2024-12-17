Türkiye says Israel’s genocide in Gaza should not be ignored

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Ministry has stressed that recent regional developments should not lead the international community to ignore genocide committed by Israel.

“In the last days, Israeli attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have intensified, and hundreds of innocent Palestinians have been massacred in attacks on school buildings and refugee camps,” said the ministry in a written statement.

“Israel’s use of starvation and infectious diseases as a weapon against the Palestinian people by preventing basic humanitarian needs from being met in Gaza should not go unnoticed by the international community,” statement said.

“As Türkiye, we want peace, security and stability to prevail throughout our region. In this context, we reiterate our call for the necessary pressure to be exerted on Israel to ensure an immediate ceasefire agreement and uninterrupted humanitarian access to the region,” it added.__Daily Hurriyet