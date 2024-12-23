Pakistan: ‘Trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency,’ UK says after May 9 FGCM convictions

The United Kingdom on Monday said the trial of civilians in military courts “lacks transparency” in its response to the recent sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court for their involvement in the nationwide May 9 riots last year.

Following the arrest of PTI founder Imran on May 9, 2023, from the Islamabad High Court’s premises by paramilitary forces, riots erupted across the country that went on for at least 24 hours. The state subsequently launched a crackdown on the PTI and its supporters.

Twenty-five PTI activists were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years by a military court for their involvement in the May 9 riots, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The convictions were objected to by the PTI, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the European Union (EU).

In its response issued today on the development, a spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “While the UK respects Pakistan’s sovereignty over its own legal proceedings, trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial.

“We call on the government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).”

The EU had also raised concerns regarding compliance with the ICCPR, saying that the verdicts were “seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken” under the covenant.

In a statement issued a day ago, an EU spokesperson had said that in line with Article 14 of ICCPR, every person is entitled to a fair and public trial in a court that is independent, impartial and competent, and has the right to adequate and effective legal representation.

“It also stipulates that any judgement rendered in a criminal case shall be made public,” according to the EU spokesperson.

The EU spokesperson had reminded that under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, inclu­ding Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions, including the ICCPR, in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar today, PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram outlined the same concerns, saying that the military trials amounted to a violation of international laws and domestic laws.

He said the concern shown by the EU spokesperson about the development was “serious” and the same as that expressed by the PTI immediately after the news.

Akram also pointed towards Pakistan’s obligations to the ICCPR, saying that it entailed agreement to similar other conventions as well.

“This government has gone so far ahead in wiping out its political opponents due to ego and revenge that it is ready to violate Pakistan’s international agreements.”__dawn.com