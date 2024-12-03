Taliban Ban Afghan Women from Medical Training, Deepening Healthcare Crisis

The Taliban has banned Afghan women from studying nursing and midwifery, the last educational fields available to them. This decision comes as Afghanistan faces a worsening health crisis, with one of the world’s highest maternal mortality rates—620 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the World Health Organization.

Over 17,000 women were training as midwives or nurses, vital roles since male doctors are restricted from treating women without a male guardian present. Now, these programs are closed until further notice. Students report being told not to return to classes, with no official explanation from the Taliban’s health ministry.

The United Nations had previously warned Afghanistan needs 18,000 more midwives to meet healthcare demands. The ban raises serious concerns about the future of healthcare in the country, particularly for women.

For Afghan women, studying nursing or midwifery offered a rare opportunity for education and hope after girls were barred from secondary schools and universities in 2021. A 22-year-old midwifery student told Amu TV, “I wanted to study law, but when education was shut, I turned to midwifery. Now, my dreams are gone.”

Videos shared with the BBC show students crying in despair. “Standing here and crying won’t help,” one student said, urging others to stay calm amid fears of Taliban officials nearby.

The international community has expressed growing concern about the erosion of women’s rights in Afghanistan, which further jeopardizes the nation’s already fragile healthcare system.