Syrian Rebels Encircle Damascus Amid Renewed Offensive; Global Powers Respond

In a dramatic escalation of the Syrian conflict, rebel forces have claimed to encircle Damascus, intensifying pressure on President Bashar al-Assad’s government. However, Syrian officials have denied these assertions, stating that the military remains fully deployed in areas surrounding the capital.

Rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani of the Islamist-led alliance driving the offensive stated, “Our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital.” The leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, rallied fighters to seize Damascus, describing it as the seat of Assad’s power. HTS, a group rooted in Al-Qaeda, has spearheaded the offensive and promised to respect the rights of minority groups in captured territories, signaling a shift in its public messaging.

The Syrian defense ministry has rejected reports of military withdrawals, asserting that government forces maintain a presence throughout the Damascus countryside. The presidency reiterated that Assad remains in the capital, “following up on his work and national and constitutional duties.”

Since the offensive began last week, it has claimed at least 826 lives, including 111 civilians, according to the United Nations. The violence has displaced approximately 370,000 people, exacerbating Syria’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

International reactions have underscored the geopolitical stakes of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the rebel advances, emphasizing the need to prevent “terrorist groups” from violating Syria’s territorial sovereignty and referencing UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a political settlement.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated support for a political resolution during discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. In contrast, former U.S. President Donald Trump argued for non-intervention, stating on his Truth Social platform, “Syria is a mess… The United States should have nothing to do with it.”

As the situation evolves, fears grow of heightened civilian suffering and further destabilization in the region, with the possibility of prolonged international deadlock.