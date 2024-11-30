Syrian Rebels and Allies Take Majority Control of Aleppo Amid Escalating Conflict

Aleppo, Syria — Syrian rebels, led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have seized most of Aleppo, the country’s largest city, for the first time since 2016, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Government forces and police have reportedly fled to nearby Al-Safirah without resistance.

The advance is part of a major offensive launched Wednesday in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, with rebels claiming control of dozens of towns and villages. Clashes have killed at least 277 fighters and 27 civilians, including children, according to UN reports. Thousands of residents have fled to safer areas of Aleppo.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has launched airstrikes in nearby Idlib but has avoided direct strikes on Aleppo. Turkey has called for de-escalation, citing growing regional tensions. Experts link the situation to Iran and Hezbollah’s weakened ability to defend Assad’s forces due to conflicts with Israel.

The offensive underscores shifting dynamics in Syria’s ongoing civil war, as international players, including Russia and Iran, scramble to respond to rebel advances.