Syrian Opposition Captures Strategic City of Hama in Major Blow to Assad Regime

HAMA: On December 5, Syrian opposition forces achieved a significant victory by capturing the strategic city of Hama, dealing a severe setback to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its allies, Russia and Iran. This development follows a rapid military campaign across northern Syria, signaling a potential turning point in the long-standing civil war.

The Syrian army confirmed the withdrawal of its forces after intense clashes, stating that the move was intended to “preserve civilian lives and prevent destructive urban combat.” The announcement came shortly after opposition forces, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), stormed the city, advancing rapidly toward its center. HTS also seized the city’s central prison, liberating a significant number of inmates.

Hama’s strategic importance cannot be overstated. Located centrally between Aleppo and Damascus, its control has long been vital to the regime’s defense of the capital. The city also serves as a critical gateway to Homs, a key transit point connecting Syria’s most densely populated regions. Losing Hama could open the path for further rebel advances toward Homs and ultimately Damascus, underscoring the broader implications of this defeat.

Opposition forces encircled the city from three sides, leaving regime forces with only one southern escape route toward Homs, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). “If Hama falls, it marks the beginning of the regime’s collapse,” said SOHR director Rami Abdurrahman prior to the city’s capture.

The recent escalation began on November 27, with a coalition of armed groups launching a sudden and effective offensive in Syria’s northwest. The fighting has since claimed 704 lives, predominantly combatants but also 110 civilians, according to SOHR data. The United Nations reported that over 115,000 individuals have been newly displaced in Idlib and northern Aleppo due to the violence.

On December 4, HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani made a symbolic appearance at Aleppo’s historic citadel, waving to supporters from an open-top vehicle. This gesture showcased the insurgents’ confidence as their influence expands across northern Syria.

The fall of Hama is a symbolic and tactical loss for Assad, whose regime has maintained control of the city since the war began in 2011. To bolster morale, Assad recently announced a 50% pay raise for career soldiers, signaling preparation for a counteroffensive. However, his regional backers, including Russia and Iran, are preoccupied with their own conflicts, potentially limiting their capacity to assist.

This resurgence of opposition forces threatens to destabilize a region that had seen relative calm since 2020, raising concerns about the war’s escalating trajectory.