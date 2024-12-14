South Korea in Turmoil: President Yoon Suspended Following Impeachment

South Korea has plunged into a political crisis following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The National Assembly voted overwhelmingly to impeach Yoon, with 204 out of 300 lawmakers approving the motion. The impeachment stems from Yoon’s controversial declaration of martial law earlier this month, during which he attempted to suppress opposition and halt democratic processes.

Critics have accused Yoon of abusing his authority by mobilizing military and police forces to obstruct legislative actions, detain opposition leaders, and control the National Election Committee. The martial law decree was revoked by the Assembly within hours, but the event catalyzed nationwide protests and intensified calls for his removal​.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has assumed the role of acting president during this period. Known for his expertise and impartiality, Han faces the dual challenge of maintaining stability and navigating investigations into Yoon’s administration. If the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment, a new presidential election will be mandated within 60 days​.

The court has six months to decide whether to confirm Yoon’s removal. Meanwhile, Yoon has stated, “I am temporarily stopping my journey,” vowing to continue serving the country to the best of his ability during this process​.

This dramatic political episode underscores South Korea’s commitment to democratic principles and the challenges of balancing power within its political framework.