Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that his forces are steadily advancing towards their strategic objectives in Ukraine, marking significant progress along the entire battlefield. Speaking during his annual televised Q&A session, Putin emphasized the scope of these gains while lauding the resilience of Russian troops and the capabilities of the nation’s hypersonic missile technology.

“The situation is changing dramatically,” Putin remarked. “Every day, we see movement along the entire front line.” He underscored the complexity of the ongoing conflict but expressed confidence in achieving the goals laid out at the beginning of the “special military operation.”

Reports from military analysts in the West and Russia corroborate Putin’s claims of accelerated advances, particularly in eastern Ukraine. Strategic locations such as Pokrovsk, a crucial transportation hub, are now under increased threat as Russian forces reportedly capture territory on a near-daily basis.

Putin described the efforts of Russian fighters as “heroic” and wished them success, calling for their safe return. However, he acknowledged the challenges of forecasting the war’s trajectory, describing it as “difficult and pointless.”

Addressing incursions by Ukrainian forces into Russia’s Kursk region, Putin vowed they would be expelled, though he refrained from specifying a timeline.

In a pointed challenge to Western military powers, Putin highlighted the prowess of Russia’s new “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile, which he described as invincible. Citing its recent test on a Ukrainian military facility, he proposed a hypothetical “high-tech duel” with Western air defense systems to prove its superiority.

“Let them designate a target in Kyiv, concentrate all their defenses there, and we will strike with Oreshnik. We are ready for this experiment—are they?” he posed provocatively.

The statements reflect a mix of assertiveness and caution, underscoring both Russia’s advancements on the ground and its ambitions to dominate the modern battlefield technologically.