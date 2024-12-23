Pro-Khan Tweets by Trump Envoy Stir Controversy in Pakistan

Islamabad—Pakistan’s political climate has been roiled by social media posts from Richard Grenell, a key ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, calling for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Grenell, recently named Trump’s special envoy for global missions, has repeatedly tweeted “Free Imran Khan,” amplifying his message to millions on the platform X.

Khan, widely regarded as Pakistan’s most popular leader, has been imprisoned since August 2023 on charges including corruption and treason, allegations he dismisses as politically motivated. The Sharif-led coalition government, reportedly aligned with the military, denies these claims, urging Khan to defend himself in court. Meanwhile, Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has faced severe crackdowns, which critics argue have undermined their campaign ahead of February 2024 elections.

Grenell’s advocacy has sparked debate on Pakistani media, with some dismissing it as self-promotion while others warn of potential ramifications for U.S.-Pakistan relations under Trump’s administration. Geo News, seen as aligned with the military establishment, highlighted Grenell’s appointment with a controversial headline emphasizing his sexuality, to which he defiantly reiterated his pro-Khan stance.

Protests demanding Khan’s release turned violent in Islamabad last month, drawing international concern. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin condemned the suppression of free speech, emphasizing democratic principles. In response, Grenell reiterated his criticism of Pakistan’s government, questioning their commitment to democracy.

Imran Khan, from prison, congratulated Trump on his election victory, expressing hope for strengthened U.S.-Pakistan ties rooted in democracy and human rights. Khan’s critics, however, accuse him of hypocrisy for seeking U.S. intervention despite his prior opposition to external interference.

The situation underscores the tense intersection of domestic politics, international diplomacy, and Pakistan’s fragile democracy.