Pakistan: Statement by the Spokesperson on the sentencing of twenty five civilians by a military court

The European Union notes with concern the sentencing of twenty-five civilians by a military court on 21 December in Pakistan.

These verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). In line with article 14 of ICCPR every person is entitled to a fair and public trial in a court that is independent, impartial and competent, and has the right to adequate and effective legal representation. It also stipulates that any judgement rendered in a criminal case shall be made public.

Under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions – including the ICCPR – in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status.__Courtesy eeas.europa.eu