Pakistan: No let-up in Kurram unrest as death toll climbs to 130

Clashes between rival tribes in Kurram district continued for the 11th consecutive day, claiming six more lives and leaving eight injured.

The death toll now stands at 130, with 186 others wounded, hospital officials confirmed, Express News reported.

Among the injured, five remain in critical condition. The violence has paralysed life in the region, shutting down major routes, including the Peshawar-Parachinar highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border crossing.

The closures have caused severe shortages of essential supplies, including fuel, food, and medicines.

According to Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, police and security forces have been deployed at various locations in Lower Kurram. He stated that efforts to enforce a ceasefire will be intensified in other areas as well today.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with a tribal council, has arrived in Kohat, where he will hold a jirga (tribal council meeting) with the province’s political and tribal leadership.

Previously, intense gunfire exchanges have taken place in Lower Kurram between the villages of Talokanj and Jalam, resulting in the death of a key commander along with ten of his associates, while four individuals from the opposing side have also lost their lives.

In Upper Kurram, areas such as Tari Mangal, Pewar, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, Kharkali and Balichkhel have seen heavy weaponry used throughout the night with both sides targeting each other.

The clashes have persisted for several days in various parts of Kurram district. Efforts to halt the violence and establish peace have begun through negotiations.

It is noteworthy that, on November 21, an armed attack in the Mandori Uchit area of Lower Kurram on a convoy of passenger vehicles from Parachinar had claimed the lives of 52 people. The incident had sparked a series of clashes and shootings in the areas of Sangeena, Sadda, Balishkhel, Kharkali, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, Bagan and Alizai.