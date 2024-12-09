Pakistan, Kenya finalise MLA agreement in (Journalist) Arshad Sharif murder case

An MLA (Mutual Legal Assistance) agreement between Pakistan and Kenya has been finalised in the murder case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

A seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, presided over the hearing.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman informed the court that the governments of Pakistan and Kenya had finalized the MLA agreement, which is set to be signed tomorrow (Tuesday).

The AAG also mentioned that he had yet to submit the report on the matter, prompting the court to direct him to do so before adjourning the hearing.

Arshad Sharif was tragically shot in the head by police on October 23, 2022, while traveling on the Magadi Highway in Nairobi, Kenya.