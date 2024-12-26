Pakistan: Civilians should be tried in civilian courts’, says opp. PTI after May 9 military court convictions

“Judicial commission should be constituted to probe May 9 events and Nov 26 crackdown,” says Gohar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the convictions of its workers and supporters by the military courts, saying that civilians should be tried in civilian courts.

“A judicial commission should be constituted to probe the May 9 events and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters,” PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday.

The remarks came shortly after 60 more “culprits” were handed prison terms by the military court for their involvement in the May 9 riots, taking the total number of convicts to 85.

“Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi was among the two people sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, according to the military’s media wing.

Underscoring the conclusion of the military trial of all the accused, involved in the May 9 riots, under military custody, the ISPR noted that all the convicted individuals retained the right to appeal and other legal resources, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.

The world community, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) had expressed concerns over the sentencing of civilians by the military courts, maintaining that the convictions were against the international law.

Speaking to journalists today, PTI’s Barrister Gohar said that appeals will be filed against these sentences individually as well, urging the Supreme Court to decide the case related to military trial soon.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that Khan has also condemned the sentences of civilians by military courts, saying that they cannot convict civilians.

“Article 7 of the Constitution contains the definition of the state […] parliament, provincial assemblies, National Assembly and Senate are the state,” he said, adding that the military and other institutions are “under the state.”

Ayub further said the military institution cannot function as judiciary, emphasising that civilians should be tried in civilian courts.__The News