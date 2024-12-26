Kashmiri shawl sellers facing threats, harassment in Himachal Pradesh: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Dec 26: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti today expressed serious concern over safety and wellbeing of Kashmiri shawl sellers who according to her are facing harassment, assault and threats from right-wing groups.

Mehbooba said such incidents will alienate Kashmiri’s further from the mainstream India, and urged chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh to intervene.

“Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur District are facing harassment, assault, and threats from right-wing groups. Despite proper documents, they’re being barred from doing business and evicted,” Mehbooba in a post on X said.

“This is the third such incident, highlighting a worrying pattern of targeted violence,” she added on X.

“This othering of Kashmiri’s will alienate them further. I urge @OmarAbdullah and @SukhuSukhvinder to intervene and ensure a safe environment for these traders,” Mehbooba added.__GK News