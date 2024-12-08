Kashmir: Protests End as JAAC and AJK Government Sign 12-Point Agreement

The sustained protest movement against the Presidential Ordinance 2024 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) concluded peacefully on Thursday following a landmark agreement between the Joint Action and Coordination Committee (JAAC) and the AJK government. The demonstrators, who had called for the withdrawal of controversial police cases, the release of arrested protesters, and the revocation of the ordinance, vacated roads and entry points to AJK immediately after the agreement was signed.

The 12-point agreement signifies a crucial breakthrough, offering a pathway to addressing the grievances of the public. With roads cleared and normalcy restored, attention now shifts to the AJK government and its commitment to implementing the accord swiftly and sincerely. The agreement has generated cautious optimism among the masses, who expect tangible relief across various aspects of life.

The 12 Points of Agreement

Immediate revocation of Presidential Ordinance 2024, addressing the key demand of the protesters. Withdrawal of all police cases registered against protesters and JAAC members. Immediate release of all individuals detained during the protests. Formation of a joint oversight committee to ensure fair implementation of the agreement. Suspension of police officers accused of excessive force during the demonstrations. Commitment to a transparent inquiry into alleged police misconduct. Assurance of no future ordinances or legislation without public consultation. Reduction of taxes and relief measures to alleviate economic burdens on the population. Development of a comprehensive public welfare program addressing healthcare, education, and employment needs. Strengthening local governance mechanisms to enhance accountability. Establishment of a dialogue forum between the government and JAAC for future conflict resolution. A timeline for delivering on these promises, with regular updates to the public.

The agreement underscores the power of peaceful protests and negotiations in addressing public grievances. However, its success hinges on the AJK government’s ability to act with urgency and sincerity. Failure to meet these commitments could reignite public unrest. The coming weeks will be critical as the government embarks on implementing the promised reforms and restoring faith among the people.