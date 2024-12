Srinagar, Dec 03: A militant was killed in an ongoing operation in the Dachigam forests of Srinagar early Tuesday, police said.

A police spokesman said that joint parties of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest based on a specific intelligence input.

He said the gunfight broke out after forces zeroed in on the suspected spot.

A top police official said a militant was killed in the gunfight. His identity was yet to be ascertained.__GK News