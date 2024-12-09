Kashmir: Human Rights Day Highlights Continued Suffering in Indian-Occupied Kashmir

As the world commemorates Human Rights Day, the plight of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) remains a stark reminder of unaddressed human suffering. Under brutal Indian occupation for over seven decades, IoK has become a region where fundamental human rights are systematically denied.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted on December 10, 1948, marked a global milestone for the protection of basic rights. However, the people of IoK have been deprived of even the most basic rights outlined in the UDHR. Indian forces have consistently violated these rights, subjecting the region to prolonged oppression.

The situation in IoK has deteriorated further since August 5, 2019, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of its constitution, stripping IoK of its special status. This move has intensified repression, turning the region into an inferno of violence and fear. The regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has escalated its campaign of human rights abuses, with arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, torture, and the suppression of free speech becoming alarmingly routine. Civilians, including women and children, face daily humiliation and violence, all for daring to demand their right to self-determination.

Despite repeated calls from international human rights organizations, the Modi government has ignored global norms and continues its brutal policies unchecked. The United Nations and other world bodies must act urgently to address these grave violations. The international community bears a moral responsibility to pressure India to halt its repressive actions in IoK and uphold the principles of human rights and justice.

As the world marks Human Rights Day, the cries of Kashmiris for freedom and dignity resonate louder than ever. It is a call to action that cannot be ignored.