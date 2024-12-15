Kashmir: Fatal Landslides and Accidents in Gilgit-Baltistan Highlight Poor Road Conditions

Skardu – Tragedy struck in Skardu as five passengers lost their lives when a vehicle was struck by a landslide on Sunday, police confirmed. The victims, hailing from Shengus village, were buried under debris. Rescue teams have been dispatched to recover the bodies.

In a separate incident, three people died and seven others sustained injuries, including two in critical condition, after a jeep traveling from Sharda to Kel in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley skidded into a ditch. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan stated that slippery roads due to snow were the cause.

Similarly, another vehicle plunged into a ravine in Astore, leaving six passengers injured, who have been shifted to the hospital.

These incidents underscore the perilous road conditions in the region, exacerbated by severe weather changes. Intermittent snowfall at Babusar Top, Nanga Parbat, and nearby areas has increased the risk of landslides and road accidents in the northern regions.

Gilgit-Baltistan has been plagued by a series of road tragedies. Just last month, 14 people perished when a wedding bus fell off Telchi Bridge into the Indus River in Diamer district. Officials attributed the accident to driver negligence, as the overspeeding bus collided with the bridge’s safety rail before plunging into the river.

Local authorities are being urged to prioritize infrastructure improvements and implement stricter safety regulations to prevent further loss of life. Poorly maintained roads and hazardous weather conditions have made traveling in the region increasingly dangerous, with landslides and accidents becoming alarmingly frequent.

These events highlight the urgent need for government intervention to address infrastructure and road safety in Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring safer travel in these challenging terrains.