According to Gulf Media News reports: In the latest escalation of the Gaza conflict, Israeli attacks have killed 48 Palestinians and injured 201 within a 24-hour reporting period, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Among these, at least 21 were killed in a strike on the al-Mawasi area, designated as a “safe zone,” with many women and children reportedly “incinerated” in the bombing, according to Dr. Atif al-Hout, director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, in the aftermath of the Hamas-led attack on Israel, Gaza has faced relentless bombardment. The death toll in Gaza has reached 44,580, with 105,739 injured. The Hamas assault that triggered the ongoing conflict resulted in 1,139 deaths in Israel and over 200 captives being taken.

The violence has extended beyond Gaza, with Israeli forces conducting continued air raids in southern Lebanon. Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, Israel reported striking a supposed launch site in the Majdal Zoun area. Lebanese casualties have risen to 4,047 dead and 16,638 injured since the war’s onset.

The intensifying conflict underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and southern Lebanon, as civilian casualties mount and essential infrastructure, such as water tanks at a hospital in Gaza, is targeted. These developments highlight the fragile state of ceasefire agreements and the spiraling regional tensions that have broad implications for stability and peace.