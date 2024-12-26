Israel Launches Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Israel has conducted airstrikes across Yemen targeting Houthi-controlled sites, including critical infrastructure on the western coast and inland regions. The Israeli military stated that the operation was in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks directed at Israel. The strikes reportedly hit Sanaa International Airport, two power stations, and multiple ports, intensifying concerns over the escalating regional conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation on Saturday, declared: “I have instructed our forces to dismantle the infrastructure of the Houthis.” The Houthis, an Iran-aligned armed group, have been in control of significant portions of Yemen amid a protracted civil war. Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s resolve to respond decisively to any threat against its sovereignty.

Iran, a staunch ally of the Houthis, condemned the Israeli strikes, labeling them “an undeniable crime against the heroic and noble people of Yemen.” Tehran has warned of severe repercussions, further heightening regional tensions.

The conflict marks a significant shift in the scope of Israel’s military operations, with Yemen becoming a new focal point in its confrontation with Iran and its proxies. Analysts suggest this escalation reflects broader geopolitical rivalries involving Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other actors in the Middle East.

The strikes have also drawn international scrutiny, with calls for restraint from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations. Yemen, already suffering from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, now faces the potential for further destabilization amid these developments.

While the exact casualties and damage remain unclear, the attacks underscore the fragile and volatile dynamics of the region. Observers warn of the risks of wider regional conflict if diplomatic efforts to de-escalate are not urgently pursued.