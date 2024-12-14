Israel bombards schools and homes in Gaza, a day after Nuseirat massacre

Israel is still attacking homes and schools across the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring several people just one day after dozens were massacred in a strike on Nuseirat camp.

Dawn raids on Saturday killed four members of the Saadallah family in their home in Jabalia, two people in a school northeast of Gaza City and one person sheltering in a tent south of Khan Younis, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Later that day, the military killed seven people in a strike on Al-Majida Wasila School in the northern Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, according to Wafa.

The news agency also reported a drone attack on a group of civilians at the Jalaa Junction northwest of Gaza City, which killed one woman and injured several others. Another civilian was killed in an airstrike west of Al-Nuseirat camp.

A further five citizens were injured in a drone attack on the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city.

‘Constant attack’

The attacks took place just one day after Israel killed at least 36 people, most from the al-Sheikh Ali family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, leading to widespread condemnation.

In northern Gaza, which has been under an even tighter siege over the past two months, Israeli forces blew up buildings and burned dozens of homes in and around Beit Lahiya while firing at Kamal Adwan Hospital, according to Wafa.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum mentioned stepped-up overnight attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital, near Beit Lahiya, the previous day, which saw medical staff injured and an ambulance set ablaze.

The Israeli military, he said, was trying to take ambulances out of service.

“At the same time, they are trying to exert more pressure on medical teams who are still trapped in Kamal Adwan Hospital,” he said.

The director of the hospital’s intensive care unit was killed in a drone strike last month.

Ethnic cleansing?

Abu Azzoum also said Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoon in the north of the Strip were “under constant attack by the Israeli ground forces, which [have continued] operations for more than 17 days so far”.

Israel has imposed a total siege on several neighbourhoods in northern Gaza, prompting accusations that it is pushing to permanently displace Palestinians and ethnically cleanse the area.

Muhannad Hadi, United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, decried in a statement on Friday the “rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

“In recent days, multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in scores of reported fatalities and numerous injuries,” he said.

“Women and children continue to be among the casualties. Such incidents are further reminders of the unbearable human cost of the conflict.”__Al Jazeera