Is There an End to the Political Stalemate Between PTI and the Government in Pakistan?

The political impasse between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government continues as PTI founder Imran Khan reiterated his refusal to strike any deal or compromise under pressure. The PTI is set to present its demands in writing during the second round of negotiations scheduled for January 2, 2025, following an initial meeting on December 23.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called an in-camera meeting at the Parliament House to facilitate discussions between the government and PTI. PTI’s demands include a judicial inquiry into the May 9 and November 26 incidents, which saw violence and a subsequent crackdown on party protesters. The release of detained party leaders and workers, including Imran Khan, remains a key issue.

Imran Khan, speaking through his sister Aleema Khan after a meeting at Adiala Jail, denounced any deal-making, alleging that the May 9 events were pre-planned and demanded accountability. He emphasized his belief in the judiciary to deliver justice and dismissed any foreign or establishment-mediated solutions. Aleema also accused authorities of suppressing evidence and alleged that missing protesters and deceased party workers had not been accounted for.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Ahmed reiterated the party’s stance, accusing government ministers of derailing negotiations through “toxic propaganda.” He criticized statements from Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and others, emphasizing PTI’s commitment to constitutional supremacy and “Haqeeqi Azadi” (true freedom).

The initial round of negotiations, led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, saw participation from government representatives including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar. The PTI delegation, led by Asad Qaiser, expressed optimism about the talks but stressed their demands for justice and an independent inquiry into the protests.

As both sides prepare for the January 2 meeting, the nation watches closely, wondering whether the negotiations will yield a resolution to the prolonged political deadlock or deepen the divide further.