Irish PM Defiant as Israel Closes Dublin Embassy Amid Gaza Criticism

Dublin – Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has vowed that Ireland will “not be silenced” in condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, following Israel’s decision to shut down its embassy in Dublin. The move comes in response to Ireland’s vocal criticism of Israel’s military operations and its support for an International Court of Justice (ICJ) petition accusing Israel of genocide.

Speaking to reporters, Harris accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of engaging in “the diplomacy of distraction.” While affirming Ireland’s recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense, he strongly denounced the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

“You know what I think is reprehensible? Killing children. Seeing the scale of civilian deaths in Gaza. People being left to starve and humanitarian aid not flowing,” Harris said. He expressed pride in Ireland’s consistent support for the Palestinian people, asserting that Ireland would continue to advocate for international accountability.

The embassy closure is widely seen as a retaliatory measure by Israel, coinciding with Ireland’s decision to back the ICJ petition. The case, supported by multiple countries, calls for an investigation into alleged war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin defended the government’s stance, emphasizing that Ireland’s actions stem from a commitment to international humanitarian law. “The utilisation of the international courts by Ireland … should not be seen as a hostile act,” Martin stated. “Our aim is to uphold accountability for war crimes, wherever they occur.”

Israel’s closure of its Dublin embassy has been met with mixed reactions domestically and internationally. Pro-Palestinian groups have applauded Ireland’s stand, while critics warn that escalating tensions may strain diplomatic ties further.

Harris reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to speaking out against injustices. “Ireland will always stand for human rights, even when it is inconvenient for others,” he said.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, Ireland’s firm stance underscores growing international calls for accountability and urgent resolution to the ongoing conflict.