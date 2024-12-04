Indian Journalist Faces Arrest for Exposing Hate Speech by Hindu Priest

Indian journalist Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking site AltNews, is facing serious charges after sharing a video on social media that exposed inflammatory remarks made by a controversial Hindu priest, Yati Narsinghanand. The priest’s speech, targeting Prophet Muhammad, sparked protests by Muslims outside his temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint against Zubair was filed by a politician from the ruling BJP, accusing him of promoting religious hate, defamation, and spreading false information. Recently, police added a more severe charge under Section 152 of India’s new criminal code, alleging Zubair endangered the country’s unity and sovereignty. This charge carries a potential life sentence.

Zubair denies the allegations, stating he is being targeted for his work exposing hate crimes and government actions. Rights groups like Amnesty International have criticized the case, calling it part of a trend to silence critical voices. The Press Club of India also condemned the charges, describing them as an attack on free expression.

Many supporters highlight that others who shared the same video were not penalized, suggesting Zubair is being unfairly singled out. His legal team is seeking bail and dismissal of the charges.

This comes as press freedom in India faces increasing threats, with the country ranking 159th out of 180 in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index. Journalists critical of the government often face harassment, arrests, and censorship, with Zubair’s case being the latest example.