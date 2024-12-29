India Noncommittal on Extraditing Sheikh Hasina Amid Bangladesh’s Pleas

India has shown no inclination to extradite former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, despite a formal request from Bangladesh’s interim government. Hasina, accused of orchestrating mass killings during the 2024 student-led protests against her regime, fled to India earlier this year.

Bangladesh’s interim authorities, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, have accused Hasina of grave human rights violations, including genocide, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances during her 15-year rule. The Dhaka-based International Crime Tribunal has issued arrest warrants against her, citing “crimes against humanity.” Interim government adviser Nahid Islam stated that justice for the victims of the July-August protests, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths, hinges on Hasina’s trial.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed receiving the extradition request but declined to comment. Legal and political experts suggest extradition is unlikely due to treaty clauses requiring evidence, assurances of fair treatment, and safety. Former diplomat Pinak Chakravarty highlighted that Hasina initially sought refuge in India for her safety, complicating her legal status.

While Bangladeshi student leaders and the interim government insist on Hasina’s accountability for alleged corruption, malpractices, and abuses of power, Awami League representatives dismissed the allegations as politically motivated propaganda.

Observers argue that India’s refusal to extradite Hasina could impact its diplomatic stance. Former U.S. diplomat Jon Danilowicz emphasized that India must choose between supporting Bangladesh’s democratic aspirations or shielding its deposed leader.

As Hasina remains in New Delhi under India’s protection, Bangladesh vows to explore all legal and diplomatic avenues to ensure her return and trial, underscoring their commitment to justice and democratic reform.